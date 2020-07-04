1/
Beulah Mae Cook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beulah Mae Cook

Sharps Chapel - Beulah Mae (Clark) Cook-age 90 of Sharps Chapel went peacefully to be with the Lord, Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by parents, Bruce and Hallie (Ray) Clark; brothers, Roy, Milas and Dewey Clark; sisters, Trula Miller, Nell Russell and Lurtie Brewer.

She is survived by her husband, Deward Cook; daughters, Vonetta Martin and Eula Taylor. Three grandchildren, Tony Taylor, Misty Taylor and Angela Martin along with great-grandchildren. Sisters, Renea and Dorothy; sister-in-law, Joyce Clark. Several nieces, nephews, cousins along with a host of friends.

Graveside service 10 A.M. Monday, July 6, 2020, Chris Keck Cemetery, Sharps Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating with music by Vickie Sharp. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 9:45 A.M. Monday. Pallbearers: Family and Friends. The family would like to express a special thanks to Suncrest Hospice for their compassionate and caring staff and also to special nurses, Jennifer, Beth and Amy. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:45 AM
Chris Keck Cemetery, Sharps Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Chris Keck Cemetery, Sharps Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved