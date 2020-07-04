Beulah Mae CookSharps Chapel - Beulah Mae (Clark) Cook-age 90 of Sharps Chapel went peacefully to be with the Lord, Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by parents, Bruce and Hallie (Ray) Clark; brothers, Roy, Milas and Dewey Clark; sisters, Trula Miller, Nell Russell and Lurtie Brewer.She is survived by her husband, Deward Cook; daughters, Vonetta Martin and Eula Taylor. Three grandchildren, Tony Taylor, Misty Taylor and Angela Martin along with great-grandchildren. Sisters, Renea and Dorothy; sister-in-law, Joyce Clark. Several nieces, nephews, cousins along with a host of friends.Graveside service 10 A.M. Monday, July 6, 2020, Chris Keck Cemetery, Sharps Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating with music by Vickie Sharp. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 9:45 A.M. Monday. Pallbearers: Family and Friends. The family would like to express a special thanks to Suncrest Hospice for their compassionate and caring staff and also to special nurses, Jennifer, Beth and Amy. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.