Beulah Mae Short
Beulah Mae Short, known to friends as "Snookie", passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Having lived in Paducah, Kentucky most of her life, she recently moved to Tennessee so she could be near the Smoky Mountains and her daughter, Teresa.
Moving to Tennessee was a dream come true for Snookie. She lived in Sevierville where she could look out and enjoy the mountains every day. She made wonderful new friends and getting sick just meant she got to see all the "cute" doctors more.
Snookie was a spunky little woman who lived a full life. A redhead, with a temper to match, she could be feisty and stubborn, yet loving and kind. She will be missed as a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.
Snookie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lillian Frensley, her baby sister Lynda Fundaugh and by grand-dog General Beauregard Dupres Collins. Although divorced, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her loving husband of 22 years, Ivan Eugene Short. She will forever and lovingly be remembered by her daughter and husband Teresa and Mark Collins, daughter Kimberly Short, granddaughter Carissa Short, sister and husband Betty and Acton Jones, grand-dog Lilly Fiona Collins, her numerous nieces, nephews, loving friends, and by her precious pug dog Miss Pixie Short.
Teresa and Mark would like to say thank you to all their wonderful friends who welcomed Snookie to Tennessee and were so kind to her. She loved meeting the people that we have in our lives and was amazed at the love and support that was given to her. Thank you, dear friends!
We would also like to thank the University of Tennessee Hospice who worked so hard and did so much to help make mom's life more peaceful and more comfortable during her last days on earth.
Her family is following her wishes to not have a service, as she wanted no fuss. She will be cremated and then scattered over the Smoky Mountains after an aerobatic ride by her son-in-law Mark (Bubby) Collins.
Snookie was an avid dog lover so donations can be made in her memory to Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019