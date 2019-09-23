|
Beulah Viola
Wells - Beulah Viola Wells, age 75 of Powell, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 10, 1944 in Claxton. She was a member of Haven Chapel United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by children, Steve Soles, and Lois Soles; granddaughter, Mechelle Parton; mother, Mary Bell Moore; grandmother who raised her, Lillie Frances Moore; sister, Ella Moore.
She is survived by: daughters, Cindy Soles, Yvette Harris (Reginald), Mary Soles, April Wells of Powell, Connie Porter of Clarksville, Demetra Smith of Lithia Springs, GA; sisters, Lois Sharp, Mattie Gallaher (Eugene) of Powell, Wilma Ursery of Indianapolis, IN; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; special friend, Harold Agnew; daughter-in-Christ, Patricia Mack; several nephews, nieces, and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Haven Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1-2pm with the funeral service to follow at 2pm with the Rev. Peter Kenny officiating. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 23, 2019