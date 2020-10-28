Beverley Crawford
Knoxville - Beverley Elizabeth Comer Powers Crawford was born on March 11, 1927 to Jess and Elizabeth Comer in Knoxville, Tennessee. She passed away on October 26, 2020 in Birmingham, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jess Comer, Jr of Nashville, TN and husbands, A.L. Powers, Jr. (1927-1977) and Charles Crawford (1920-2018). Beverley is survived by a brother, David Comer of Knoxville; daughter, Lisbeth (Larry) Cease of Birmingham, AL and son, Stephen (Lynn) Powers of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Beverley was a graduate of Knoxville High School and was a substitute teacher in several Knoxville high schools. She was a creative homemaker and was a long time member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Knoxville.
Friends may drop by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, at their convenience between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 31st and Sunday, November 1st.
Due the Covid Pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service Monday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Lisbeth Cease, 5124 Greystone Way, Birmingham, AL 35242 and/or Dr. Stephen Powers, 2305 Sterling Rd, Nashville, TN 37215
