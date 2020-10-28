1/1
Beverley Crawford
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverley Crawford

Knoxville - Beverley Elizabeth Comer Powers Crawford was born on March 11, 1927 to Jess and Elizabeth Comer in Knoxville, Tennessee. She passed away on October 26, 2020 in Birmingham, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jess Comer, Jr of Nashville, TN and husbands, A.L. Powers, Jr. (1927-1977) and Charles Crawford (1920-2018). Beverley is survived by a brother, David Comer of Knoxville; daughter, Lisbeth (Larry) Cease of Birmingham, AL and son, Stephen (Lynn) Powers of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Beverley was a graduate of Knoxville High School and was a substitute teacher in several Knoxville high schools. She was a creative homemaker and was a long time member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Knoxville.

Friends may drop by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, at their convenience between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 31st and Sunday, November 1st.

Due the Covid Pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service Monday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Lisbeth Cease, 5124 Greystone Way, Birmingham, AL 35242 and/or Dr. Stephen Powers, 2305 Sterling Rd, Nashville, TN 37215

Berry Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. www.berryfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Visitation
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved