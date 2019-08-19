|
Beverly Ann Rogers
Knoxville - Beverly Ann Rogers, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at the age of 82.
She was born in Knoxville, TN on March 17, 1937. She graduated from Central High School and received her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee. After graduation, she began her 30-year career as an educator at Knox County Schools, where most of her time was spent as a second-grade teacher at Powell Elementary School. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her beloved family; life-long friends, fellow educators and students; and her cherished dogs, Bizmark and Abby. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church of Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Kelly Rogers, Sr. and Lucille Raley Rogers, and brothers Harvey (Bud) Rogers and John Rogers, Jr.
She was survived by her children Jimmy (Daina) Monroe, Lisa (Terry Brown) Monroe, and Mike (Melanie) Monroe; grandchildren Tabitha, Christian, Ashley, Benjamin, Katelin, Macy, Jordan, and Caroline; great-grandchildren: Alexis and Mason; siblings Nancy (Bud) Helton and Larry (Elaine) Rogers; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to offer their heart-felt gratitude to special caregivers Betty Newman, Stephanie Robinson, and Sarah Bailey for the support and love they extended to Beverly for the last 9 years. Special thanks to Avalon Hospice for your services and support.
Visitation and funeral mass will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church with times announced by ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL (www.rosemortuary.com). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Beverly's name to the or Holy Ghost Catholic Church (www.holyghostknoxville.org 865.522.2205) or Teacher's Supply Depot (865.470.0750). Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019