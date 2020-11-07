Beverly Anne WilsonKnoxville - Beverly Anne (Bernett) Wilson passed away on November 5, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born June 21, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Herbert and Mildred Bernett. A graduate of Stowe High School, Bev worked for several employers in the Pittsburgh area before moving to Ohio, where she worked as an office manager for the Ohio Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation. Bev was married to Robert Wilson on April 12, 1958, and after spending 2 years in Casablanca, Morocco they moved to Canfield, OH to raise a family. She was an avid ballroom dancer and a competitive roller skater. She and Bob moved to the Knoxville area after retiring, settling at Knoxville in 1995.Bev is survived by her husband Robert of Knoxville, TN; her children, Matt and Maryann (Coller) Wilson of Syracuse, NY; Edward and Karen (Helton) Wilson of Colleyville, TX; Don and Marla (Creager) Wilson of Canfield, OH; Beth and Hal Heathington of Austin, TX; her grandchildren Kelly Wilson, Alex Wilson, Marina Wilson, Benjamin Wilson, Trevor Wilson; and great grandchild Kylie Cain. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother Herb.Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.