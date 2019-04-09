|
|
Beverly Dale Myers
Powell, TN
Dale "Shorty" Meyers, age 82, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2019 at Tennova North, with his wife Billie by his side. He was a member of Beaver Brook Country Club. "Shorty" leaves to cherish his memory wife Billie Meyers; daughter Tracy and husband; sons Richard Dale, and Dale Beleu and wife; granddaughter Taylor and husband; great-granddaughter Lily; and great-grandson "on the way"; sisters Janice and husband, and Shirley Jones; and several nieces and nephews. Special niece Lisa who was of great comfort at the time of Shorty's death. Shorty had so many friends that we couldn't begin to name them all. Last, but certainly not least, his beloved dog "Sheeba Girl". He will be missed by everyone. In lieu of flowers the family request that you please make donations to any animal center. There will be a call at convenience on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10:00am until 6:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:15am at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for an 11:30am graveside service. Online
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019