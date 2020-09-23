1/1
Beverly Diane (Wells) Coppock
Beverly Diane (Wells) Coppock

Corryton - Beverly Diane (Wells) Coppock, age 67 of Corryton, passed away on September 22, 2020. She retired from the Knox County School System as a teacher after 31 years. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Joyce Wells. Survivors include her husband, Pat Coppock; son Ryan (Ashley) Coppock; brother, Ricky (Lisa) Wells; nieces: Katlin (Dustin) Plumlee, Kelsey (Matt) Plumlee and the girls; her Junkin' Sista's: Jeanie, Donna, Barbara, Martha and Linda. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced by the family at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the East TN Cancer Center. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
