Beverly Diane (Wells) Coppock
Corryton - Beverly Diane (Wells) Coppock, age 67 of Corryton, passed away on September 22, 2020. She retired from the Knox County School System as a teacher after 31 years. Preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Joyce Wells. Survivors include her husband, Pat Coppock; son Ryan (Ashley) Coppock; brother, Ricky (Lisa) Wells; nieces: Katlin (Dustin) Plumlee, Kelsey (Matt) Plumlee and the girls; her Junkin' Sista's: Jeanie, Donna, Barbara, Martha and Linda. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced by the family at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the East TN Cancer Center. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com