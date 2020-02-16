|
Beverly Gail Fortenberry
Knoxville - Beverly Gail Fortenberry - age 77 of Knoxville passed away Friday, February 14 2020. Gail was born in Knoxville and graduated from Lenoir City High School class of 60. She spent many years as a Labor and Delivery Nurses assistant and retired from Powell Elementary School after 15 + years as a Special Education Teaching assistant. Gail loved teaching children. She was married to the late Teddy Fortenberry and enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Gail also loved classic western shows and going to the movies with her family. Gail was also a prayer warrior, praying for anyone who needed it and could often be found reading and studying scripture daily.
She was preceded in death by her parents William F and Merle Belle King Lethgo; Husband Teddy H. Fortenberry I; daughter Misty C Watson Ford; brother in law A.T. McDonald III and niece Sarah Belle McDonald.
Survived by children Ashley Clemmer (Brian Wadlington); Teddy H. Fortenberry II (Shainna Fortenberry); grandchildren Shawn Ford, Mayce Ford, Teddy H. Fortenberry III, Duke M. Fortenberry, Margaret O. Fortenberry; sisters Tona F Turpin (Paul D Turpin) and Helen A McDonald; nephew Matthew T. McDonald and many extended family and friends.
Family and friends will gather at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Lyons View Pike at 2:00 pm on Tuesday February 18, 2020 for a graveside service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020