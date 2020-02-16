Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Lyons View Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Fortenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Gail Fortenberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Gail Fortenberry Obituary
Beverly Gail Fortenberry

Knoxville - Beverly Gail Fortenberry - age 77 of Knoxville passed away Friday, February 14 2020. Gail was born in Knoxville and graduated from Lenoir City High School class of 60. She spent many years as a Labor and Delivery Nurses assistant and retired from Powell Elementary School after 15 + years as a Special Education Teaching assistant. Gail loved teaching children. She was married to the late Teddy Fortenberry and enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Gail also loved classic western shows and going to the movies with her family. Gail was also a prayer warrior, praying for anyone who needed it and could often be found reading and studying scripture daily.

She was preceded in death by her parents William F and Merle Belle King Lethgo; Husband Teddy H. Fortenberry I; daughter Misty C Watson Ford; brother in law A.T. McDonald III and niece Sarah Belle McDonald.

Survived by children Ashley Clemmer (Brian Wadlington); Teddy H. Fortenberry II (Shainna Fortenberry); grandchildren Shawn Ford, Mayce Ford, Teddy H. Fortenberry III, Duke M. Fortenberry, Margaret O. Fortenberry; sisters Tona F Turpin (Paul D Turpin) and Helen A McDonald; nephew Matthew T. McDonald and many extended family and friends.

Family and friends will gather at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Lyons View Pike at 2:00 pm on Tuesday February 18, 2020 for a graveside service.

Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -