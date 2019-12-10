Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Beverly J. "Betty" Workman

Beverly J. "Betty" Workman

Knoxville - Beverly J. "Betty" Workman, age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was of the Methodist faith and was employed by Woods Services, and worked as a chef for the School for the Learning Disabled. She was involved in Maple Point, Band Boosters and concert choir. She enjoyed many trips to the casinos, with her best friend Bernice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Maxine Newman, Sr.; brothers, Hugh, Jr., Dave, Tom, and James; sister Helen. She is survived by children, Donald L. Rhoades of Pennsylvania, Barbara E. Luminella (Denny) of Pennsylvania, Debra A. Boland (Tom) of Texas, and Robert L. Workman (Lea) of Florida; brother, Kenneth L. (Spud) Newman of Knoxville; sisters Delores P. Moorehouse (Ron), and Vivan F. Ridenour (Fletcher); grandchildren, Buddy and Michael Workman of Florida. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A private interment will be held at a later date in Rosedale Memorial Park in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
