Beverly Jean Collins
Maryville - Beverly Jean Brown Collins, age 78 left this earthly journey and began a heavenly one on October 211, 2020. She was a member of Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church. She retired from the Blount County Planning Department after many years of service. She devoted time in her retirement to Keep Blount Beautiful and administering the Litter Grant. She also played a large roll in organizing what was suppose to be her LCHS Golden Class of 1960 60th reunion this year only to have it postponed due to COVID. Her smile and kindness were always there and she had many friends, some lasting a lifetime. She traveled much in retirement, from an Alaskan cruise, several trips to NYC, and a scenic fall trip to the northeastern U.S. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Avery; her parents; brother, Ronnie Brown; son, Jeff Collins. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Michael Collins; daughter-in-law, Becky Collins; special grandchildren, Hunter and Keegan; and many, many friends. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at the Grandview Pavilion, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Tuesday October 27th at 1:00 PM with the Reverend Tony Collins officiating. The family asks that you wear a mask and social distance. If you are not comfortable attending, we certainly understand and ask for your prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Keep Blount Beautiful; 356 Sanderson St., Alcoa, TN 37701. www.mccammonammonsclick.com