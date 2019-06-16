|
Beverly June Spitler
Maryville - Beverly (Beaver) Brown Spitler, age 91, of Maryville, formerly of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Shannondale of Maryville. She was the daughter of Frank Charles & Margaret Yingling Brown who pre-deceased her. Beaver was born in Fort Madison, Iowa on August 21, 1927 but an East Tennessean by choice. At the age of 2 1/2 she moved to Brazil with her parents and returned to the states in 1932 to begin a life in many places, but in 1941 she came to Loudon because her father worked for TVA for many years. She graduated from Loudon High School in 1946, attended UT and graduated from ETSU in Johnson City. In March 1954, Beaver went to Prince William County, VA to teach at Brentsville High School in Nokesville, VA where she met Alan in April, became engaged in June, and married on August 8, 1954 at Dumfries United Methodist Church in VA. In 1974 Alan and "Beaver" moved to Loudon. This marriage lasted 64 years and 4 weeks. She was a member of Loudon United Methodist Church, retired educator of Loudon County and Prince William Co, VA. Beaver was a former First Lady of Loudon County. Preceded in death by: husband, Alan Q. Spitler. Survivors include Joe & Quinn Black and many friends. At her request there will be no visitation or service. Her cremated remains will be inurned at Grandview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: East TN Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Knoxville, or a . Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019