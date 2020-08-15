Beverly Schultz Hardin
Lenoir City - Beverly Schultz Hardin age 87 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hardin; parents, Ellsworth Shultz and Marjory Mason Shultz Goddard; sister and brothers-in-law, Peggy and Frank Prather, Rudy Sutton. Survived by her sons, George Hardin and wife, Judy, and Wesley Hardin; grandson, Tanner Hardin and wife, Melanie; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Gwen; sister, Wylene Sutton Florida; along with several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held in the Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City was in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com