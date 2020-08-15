1/1
Lenoir City - Beverly Schultz Hardin age 87 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hardin; parents, Ellsworth Shultz and Marjory Mason Shultz Goddard; sister and brothers-in-law, Peggy and Frank Prather, Rudy Sutton. Survived by her sons, George Hardin and wife, Judy, and Wesley Hardin; grandson, Tanner Hardin and wife, Melanie; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Gwen; sister, Wylene Sutton Florida; along with several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held in the Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City was in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
