Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Beverly Stamps Obituary
Beverly Stamps

Knoxville - Beverly Ann Stamps, age 79 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was a life-long member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Beverly retired from TVA after several years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Willadean Stamps and sister, Thelma Lawson. Beverly is survived by her twin sister, Les (Williard) Mitchell; nephew, David (Evie) Mitchell; great niece, Grace Mitchell; great nephew, Ian Mitchell and several aunts and cousins.

A Graveside Service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 W. Adair Drive Knoxville on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00am officiated by Rev. John McKenzie. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.berrylynnhurstfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
