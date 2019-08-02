Services
Tetrick Funeral Home
3001 Peoples Street
Johnson City, TN 37604
(423) 610-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Esters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Sue Esters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Sue Esters Obituary
Beverly Sue Esters

Cave City, KY/Knoxville - Ms. Beverly Sue Esters, age 75 of Cave City, Kentucky and Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in The Waters of Johnson City. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 8, 1944. She united in marriage to Douglas Esters and to this union, a loving son was born. Beverly was an active member of the Caverna Chapter of Eastern Star.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Esters.

She is survived by her son, Brian Esters (David), her church family at the North Acre Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tennessee. She is also survived by her loving black cat, Blackie.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, Kentucky at 2:00 P.M. central time.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Esters family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now