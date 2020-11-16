1/1
Bill A. Cochran
Bill A. Cochran

Knoxville - Cochran, Bill A. age 93 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Sebring, Florida. He was a member of the Baptist faith. Bill worked as a plumber and pipefitter before becoming an electrician. He was a faithful employee at Y-12 in Oak Ridge, TN. One of Bill's many accomplishments was receiving his 60 years Active in Masonry certificate at the Charles H. McKinney Lodge #433. He loved the Mason's and Eastern Star. Bill was a dedicated and active member until his death.

Bill was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Taylor and Janie Hamilton Cochran. He is survived by son, S. Taylor Cochran and wife, Tracy; daughter, Sharon D. Jones and husband, Steve; grandsons, Shane T. Cochran and wife, Kristen, Addison D. Jones; great grandson, Peyton Taylor Cochran.

Family will receive friends Sunday, November 22nd from 5-7pm with funeral service following at 7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Burial will take place Monday, November 23rd at 11am at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
