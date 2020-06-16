Bill BarnardTazewell - Mr. Bill Barnard age 84 of Tazewell was born April 23, 1936 and passed away June 15, 2020 at his home. Bill had a Bachelor's Degree from Lincoln Memorial University. He worked for the United States Postal Service where he retired as Post Master. One of his greatest passions in life was farming. He was saved at an early age at Howard's Quarter Baptist Church. Bill was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his: Wife: Delores Barnard Parents: Hence and Denta (Turner) Barnard Children: Brenda Ghabussi and Mary Denta ChumleyBrothers: Infant J.S, Kyle, Boone, Wayland and Jack Barnard Sisters: Wonette Pearson, Hattie Mae Young and Patsy Rowe He is survived by his: Children: Debbie Campbell and husband Mike JoAnn Barnard Steve Barnard and wife Donna Son-in-law: Navid Ghabussi Grandchildren: Wendy Campbell Robin Overbay and husband Jimmy Lance Barnard and wife Mary Brandon Barnard Joshua Barnard Giselle Ghabussi Bijan Ghabussi 6 Great Grandchildren: Kayla, Matt, Tyler, Landon, Riley and Cooper 2 Great Great Grandchildren: Madilyn and Aubrey Brother-in-law: Clarence Rowe And a host of many other nieces, nephews and other loving friends and relativesIn lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Gideon Living Memorial Bible Plan or the Claiborne Co. Animal Shelter The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lawrence Fultz and Rev. Lance Barnard officiating. Graveside service will be conducted Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 AM in the Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers: Mike Campbell, Lance Barnard, Brandon Barnard, Joshua Barnard,Matthew Johns, Tyler Johns, Navid Ghabussi and Bijan Ghabussi~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~