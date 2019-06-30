|
|
Bill Baugh
Knoxville - Mr. Bill Baugh, former President and CEO Shoney's of Knoxville, Inc. from 1995-2016 passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at age 82 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born September 5, 1936, in Somerset, KY, to Milton and Maggie Baugh. Bill was proud to serve in the US Navy. He began working at Shoney's Big Boy in Charleston, West Virginia, originally working in the kitchen commissary, he was known for developing recipes, some that are still used today.
Bill moved to Knoxville, in the 1960's and was the Executive Manager at Shoney's Big Boy on Kingston Pike in Bearden, a popular drive-in restaurant in the early 1960's. That location and all the other locations eventually transformed to the current family-style restaurant. Later being promoted to Area Supervisor for Shoney's Big Boy for the Knoxville area restaurants in the 1970's. Bill was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, until the company was sold to the Shoney's of Knoxville, Inc. employees as an ESOP company and was then named President and CEO in 1995 where he served until May 31, 2016. In continuous business since 1962, Shoney's was one of the first restaurants in the Knoxville area with a family friendly atmosphere to offer a salad bar in 1979. In 1981 they added the famous breakfast bar and eventually their famous all-you-care-to-eat dinner buffets. That is when Shoney's stopped being affiliated with "Big Boy" and became Shoney's Family Restaurants.
Shoney's of Knoxville, Inc. through the past leadership, of Mr. Baugh has been an active community leader for countless years, supporting children's education programs in many of the schools in the 10 county area where Shoney's restaurants are located. Mr. Baugh supported being a member of the Knox County Schools Partner in Education program since its inception in 1989. Mr. Baugh has also supported fundraising and education through partnerships with East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Personally, Mr. Baugh had been a member of the Sevier County Smoky Mountain Lodge #31, Fraternal Order of Police since 1995. He was a life-long member of the Kerbela Shriners, since May 8, 1971 to present, with Cherokee Lodge #728, Bearden, known for their efforts in providing care to children with serious medical issues. Through his involvement in local communities, he had instilled a sense of community and patriotic pride in Shoney's employee-owners, who often volunteer to help at numerous community and charitable events each year. "To be a successful restaurant in the community, you have to be a part of the community," Mr. Baugh stated.
Mr. Baugh served on the Franchise Advisory Council for Shoney's, Inc. for many years. The council advises all franchise owners on a myriad of aspects of restaurant business, including product development, marketing, advertising, and purchasing. In 2002 Mr. Baugh was named to Shoney's "Hall of Fame" for his long-term commitment and strong contribution to the Shoney's brand. Mr. Baugh was known for his quiet generosity, often helping employees and their families in unexpected ways, never asking for recognition.
He is survived by sons, Kevin Baugh and Shannon Baugh (Teresa); step-daughters, Lisa Jackson and Rhonda Champagne; grandson, Brian Baugh SCF, US Army (Ashley); granddaughter, Kristi Baugh; great-grandchildren, Sean, Madilynn Rose, and Lucas; sisters, Carolyn Wesley (Bobby) and Barbara Stewart (Kenneth); many nieces and nephews; and numerous lifelong friends, especially Jeff Tanner.
Family will receive friends 4-6PM on Monday, July 15, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Kerbela Shriners, 315 Mimosa Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 30 to July 7, 2019