Bill Blackburn
Sharps Chapel - Bill Blackburn - age 78 of Sharps Chapel, went to Heaven on June 25, 2020. He was a member of Irwin's Chapel Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by sons, Michael Keith and William Anthony Blackburn. Bill is survived by wife, Pat Blackburn; children, Brent and Wendy; seven grandchildren; and sisters, Margaret and Jane.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will go in procession to Irwin's Chapel Methodist Church in Sharps Chapel for a 4:00 p.m. funeral service with Reverend Gary Tye officiating. Interment will follow service in Graves-Ousley Cemetery. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Bill Blackburn. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.