Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Akins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Bowling Akins


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bill Bowling Akins Obituary
Bill Bowling Akins

Knoxville, TN

Bill Bowling Akins, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away April 18, 2019 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Frankfort, Kentucky. Bill was born November 15, 1926 in Roane County. He was a long time member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Bill graduated from Knoxville High School in 1945. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air force and served in WW II. Bill was employed by AT&T for 34 years. Preceded in death by father William E. Akins, mother Ora Gladys Akins, sister Carolyn Crandel, and brother Fred Akins. Survivors include: wife, Lorene Carroll Akins of 69 years, son and wife, Barry and Lynn Akins, daughter and husband, Melinda and Steve Sisko, sister Vivian Laugherty, grandchildren Brandon Akins and wife Courtney Akins, Alison Akins Ramey and husband Justin Ramey, Adam Sisko, Kasey Sisko, and seven great grandchildren, niece Missy Petree and several close cousins. Funeral services will be held at Rose Mortuary, 1421 N. Broadway, on April 22, 2019. Family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00. A funeral service will be at 2:00 at the Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel with Pastor Justin Ramey officiating. The interment service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Methodist Church, 4014 Garden Drive Knoxville, TN 37918. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now