Bill Bowling Akins
Knoxville, TN
Bill Bowling Akins, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away April 18, 2019 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Frankfort, Kentucky. Bill was born November 15, 1926 in Roane County. He was a long time member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Bill graduated from Knoxville High School in 1945. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air force and served in WW II. Bill was employed by AT&T for 34 years. Preceded in death by father William E. Akins, mother Ora Gladys Akins, sister Carolyn Crandel, and brother Fred Akins. Survivors include: wife, Lorene Carroll Akins of 69 years, son and wife, Barry and Lynn Akins, daughter and husband, Melinda and Steve Sisko, sister Vivian Laugherty, grandchildren Brandon Akins and wife Courtney Akins, Alison Akins Ramey and husband Justin Ramey, Adam Sisko, Kasey Sisko, and seven great grandchildren, niece Missy Petree and several close cousins. Funeral services will be held at Rose Mortuary, 1421 N. Broadway, on April 22, 2019. Family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00. A funeral service will be at 2:00 at the Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel with Pastor Justin Ramey officiating. The interment service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Methodist Church, 4014 Garden Drive Knoxville, TN 37918. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019