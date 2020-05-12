|
|
Bill Charles Shell
Lenoir City - Bill Charles Shell, 88, of Lenoir City, TN, (K4VOL) longtime member of Concord United Methodist Church, passed peacefully into eternity on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at ParkWest Medical Center. Bill treasured his family, his church, and a good pun.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ethel Shell; sister, Jean Campbell; and granddaughter Elizabeth Shell. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Peggy VanHuss Shell; his children Mark and Tammy Shell, Craig and Robin Shell, and Kelli and Frank Ruffatto; his grandchildren Emily Shell James (Rodney), Steven Shell, and Austin Shell; his great-grandchildren Sullivan and Archer James; his sister Delores McFall; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was raised in Johnson City, TN, graduated from Science Hill High School, and served in the USAF. He graduated from Tennessee Tech and eventually retired from TVA.
Bill cherished volunteering as unofficial photographer for the church, jack-of-all-trades for the CADES and community garden ministries at CUMC, and for Habitat for Humanity. He pursued a love of aviation through building and flying remote control airplanes. And he loved caring for God's creatures, especially his backyard bird visitors and the neighborhood cats.
Bill and Peggy moved from Farragut to Lenoir City in 2007.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Concord United Methodist Church for use in supporting the community garden.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020