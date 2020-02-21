|
|
Bill Collier
Knoxville - William Eston Collier, Sr. - age 72 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, with his devoted daughter, granddaughter, and son-in-law by his side. Bill was a co-owner of the Lunch House Restaurant where he was known and loved by many. He was preceded in death by wife, Joyce Collier. Following her death, Bill lived with his daughter and son-in-law who were committed to caring for him during his illness. Bill enjoyed living with his grandsons and spending quality time with them. He was also preceded in death by his best friend, Mose Russell, who accompanied him on a special trip to Las Vegas after Bill's diagnosis with cancer. Survived by daughter, Misty (Robert) Bullock; son, William Collier, Jr.; grandchildren, Devin Bullock, Conner Bullock, Chris Collier, Kayla (Doss) Howell, Tiffani Collier, and Madison Collier. The family wishes to express gratitude to all of Bill's family and friends at the Lunch House for their thoughts, prayers, and support. Bill requested no services, and the family will honor his wishes. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020