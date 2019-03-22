|
|
Bill Freels
Philadelphia, TN
William Roy Freels, Jr. "Bill" - age 66 of Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born to William Roy and Frona (Norris) Freels in Oneida, TN. Bill attended school in Loudon and graduated Loudon High. He served his community as a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was a member of the Steekee Creek Baptist Church. Bill spent a career traveling the highways and retired from the Loudon County Trucking Company. Bill had a deep love for his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father and granddaughter, Rylee Hope Allmon. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Becky (Smallen) Freels, Philadelphia; children and spouses, Chris and Buffy Freels, Loudon, Bryan Freels and Amanda Harvey, Kingston, and Alicia and Travis Allmon, Philadelphia; grandchildren, Ariel and husband, Jared Lawson, Kason, Kolby and Bailey Freels, Jaydin Nicholas, Madelyn Pearl, Cali Mae and Tyson Cole Harvey, Sarah Grace Hensley and Caidin James Tracy; great granddaughter, Sawyer Lawson; mother, Frona Freels, Philadelphia; sisters and brothers in-law, Linda and Dean Bandy, Angela and Ricky Dines; nephew and spouse, Ronnie and Amanda Bandy, brother in-law, Bill Smallen; sister in-law, Tammy Smallen; mother of Bill's son Chris, Cindy Nix. Services honoring and remembering Bill Freels will be held 7:00 PM Friday, March 22nd, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Greg Jameson and Rev. Dean Bandy officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Saturday in Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers, Joe Don Baker, John Brooks, Joe Turpin, Jeremy Johnson, Preston Harvey and Ronnie Bandy. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals and Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019