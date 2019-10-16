Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Garland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Garland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Garland Obituary
Bill Garland

Knoxville - Bill Paul Garland Sr, - Age 84 of Knoxville, Tenn went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was the oldest child of Ellis and Fannie Catherine Garland; Brother to Mary Sue Cox (Albert), Brother to Jody Garland (Betty Jo) and preceeded in death by Brother Kenneth Garland (Barbara). Bill married Betty Sue Lafevor in 1957 and together they raised four children: Bill Jr, Randy, Cathy and Melissa. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and member of the Church of Christ. Bill was a devoted Brother, loving Husband, adored Father, Grandfather and caring Christian. He is survived by his children: Bill Garland Jr (Belva), Randy Garland (Inez), Cathy Faulkner (Jeff) and Melissa Allen (Mark); 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and special sister-in-law, Claudette Terry. Receiving of family and friends will be held at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home 7426 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37924 on Friday Oct 18 from 5-7 pm with funeral service at 7:00 pm. A graveside Service will be held at Thorngrove Cemetery on Saturday Oct 19 at 11:00 am. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 am to go in procession. In lieu of flowers please donate to Southeast Institute of Biblical Studies 6612 Beaver Ridge Rd, Knoxville, Tn 37931. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now