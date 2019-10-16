|
|
Bill Garland
Knoxville - Bill Paul Garland Sr, - Age 84 of Knoxville, Tenn went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was the oldest child of Ellis and Fannie Catherine Garland; Brother to Mary Sue Cox (Albert), Brother to Jody Garland (Betty Jo) and preceeded in death by Brother Kenneth Garland (Barbara). Bill married Betty Sue Lafevor in 1957 and together they raised four children: Bill Jr, Randy, Cathy and Melissa. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and member of the Church of Christ. Bill was a devoted Brother, loving Husband, adored Father, Grandfather and caring Christian. He is survived by his children: Bill Garland Jr (Belva), Randy Garland (Inez), Cathy Faulkner (Jeff) and Melissa Allen (Mark); 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and special sister-in-law, Claudette Terry. Receiving of family and friends will be held at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home 7426 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37924 on Friday Oct 18 from 5-7 pm with funeral service at 7:00 pm. A graveside Service will be held at Thorngrove Cemetery on Saturday Oct 19 at 11:00 am. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 am to go in procession. In lieu of flowers please donate to Southeast Institute of Biblical Studies 6612 Beaver Ridge Rd, Knoxville, Tn 37931. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019