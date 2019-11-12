Services
Bill Gene Sampsel

Bill Gene Sampsel

Mascot - Bill Gene(Papaw Rabbit) Sampsel 67 of Mascot went to be with the Lord Monday November 11, 2019. Bill was a member of Corryton Church and retired from Simon & Simon. He was loved by many for his sense of humor and loved a good joke. He was a loving husband, father and papaw. Bill was preceded by parents; James and Grace Sampsel; 2 brothers, Gary and Jimmy. He is survived by wife of 51 years, Brenda(Old Cat Snookums) Sampsel; 2 daughters and son-in-law, Lisa(Scaredy-Cat) and Jeff (Tater Tot)Frye and Christy(Cat) Sampsel; 3 grandchildren, Amy(Possum) Frye, Amber(Pig) Frye and Maddie (Monkey) Sampsel; 2 sisters and brother-in-law, Carol and Bob Uncapher and Connie Sampsel; sister-in-law, Teresa Sampsel. Several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday November 14, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home service will follow at 7p.m. Bro. Jerry Jones officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday November 15, 2019 at Roseberry Cemetery for a 1p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
