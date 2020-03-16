|
Bill House
Loudon - William Glynn House, Jr. age 83 of Loudon, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital following a brief illness. Bill as he was affectionately known to friends and family was born to the late William Glynn and Lydia Fay (Davis) House in Florence, Alabama. Bill served his country for 8 years in the US Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard while also spending 25 years as an employee of Maremont. Bill was a disciple of Jesus Christ, he was an active and devoted member of the Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and taught Sunday school for 42 years. He enjoyed preparing young men as a Boy Scout leader and was a member of the Loudon Lions Club where he served as Past President. As a young boy, Bill developed a lifelong thirst for knowledge. He loved studying geography and reading through the encyclopedia which opened up the world to him. He was a kind and gentle man who was devoted to his family and a loving husband to his wife of 51 years, Mary Sue (Eldridge) House; daughter and son in-law, Malissa and Chris Berdit, Loudon; brother and sister in-law, Gus and Patsy House, Cookeville; nephews and spouses, Bo (Audrey) House, Richard (Laura) House and Ethan (Karen) House; step-nieces, Karen Tarr and Lynn Birdwell. Services honoring and remembering Bill House will be held 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 18th, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Mark Hester and Mr. Merritt Brakebill officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Thursday, March 19th in Loudon County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the US Air Force and the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020