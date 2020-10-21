1/
Bill J. Delozier
Bill J. Delozier

Seymour - Bill J. Delozier, age 88 of Seymour passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020.

Bill was a member, Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Shiloh Baptist Church, Mason, a member of the Farm Bureau and a member of Smoky Mountain Farmers Coop. He was employed by the US Post Office and a farmer for his entire life.

Bill loved family (especially grandkids and great grandkids), raising cattle and tobacco, his church family, Atlanta Braves, UT Volunteer sports (especially basketball), hunting, outdoors and Hardee's gravy and biscuits.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Rogers Delozier; father, Kim Delozier; mother, Alva Tipton; stepbrothers, Frank, Gene and Jolly Tipton; brothers in law and sisters in law, Tom Rogers, Peggy Sexton, Guy and Maxine Milam, Benton and Elizabeth Williams.

Bill is survived by his sons, Mike (Mary Anne) Delozier, Kim (Donna) Delozier; grandchildren, John Delozier, BJ (LeTisha) Delozier, Carrie (Bryan) Creswell, Travis (Elaina) Delozier; great grandchildren, Baylor and Turner Creswell, Duke and Fox Delozier, Ashlyn, Shiloh and Titus Delozier; brothers in law and sisters in law, Don and Margaret Duncan, David and Ellen Rogers, Reece Sexton and Shirl Rogers special friend and caregiver, Mildred Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Building Fund, 1432 Shiloh Church Rd, Seymour, TN 37865.

Family and friends will meet 11AM Friday at Knob Creek Cemetery for graveside service with Rev. Glenn Metts officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Knob Creek Cemetery
