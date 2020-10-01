1/
Bill J. Payne
1941 - 2020
Bill J. Payne

Tazewell - Bill J. Payne, age 79, passed away on September 30, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Bill retired from Luttrell Mining Company after 24 years. He was a proud member of the United States Army. He was born April 12, 1941 to Arch and Delia Payne, who preceded him in death; along with brothers Ken and J.B., and sister Ruby. He is survived by his wife Judy. Daughter Jodi and husband Bobby Morelock. Sister Diana and husband Bryan Cole. Step-daughter Katherine Harmon. Grandsons Andy, Sam, and Josh Harmon. And five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday October 3rd at 2 PM in Irish Memorial Gardens with military honors.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Tri-State Honor Guard

Minister: Rev. Joe Whitaker

Honorary Pallbearers: All his fallen military comrades

Coffey Funeral in charge of arrangements




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
