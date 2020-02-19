|
Bill Keith Beeler
Gibbs - Bill Keith Beeler age 91 Lifetime resident of the Gibbs and Ritta Communities passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at North Knox Medical Center. 40 year supervisor with Ennis Business Forms. Owner and operator of several small businesses including J.B. Market on Tazewell Pike. Member of Union Baptist Church and a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a 60 year member and past Master of the Corryton Lodge 321 F&AM. Preceded in death by son, Michael K. Beeler, mother Nora Rogers Beeler, father James M. Beeler, sisters Janette (Ross) Stormer, Thelma (Millard) Brock, brothers, Boyd (Mary) Beeler, Clayton (Polly) Beeler, John (Agnes) Beeler, Arthur Beeler, Clyde (Mary Katherine) Beeler, father-in-law and mother-in-law Leo and Lillian Clemons Burkhart, sisters-in-law, Mona (Harold) Walker and Margie Burkhart, brother-in-law Kenneth and Shannon Burkhart, sisters-in-law, Barbara and Elise Burkhart. Survivors, faithful wife of 70 years, Travis (Burkhart) Beeler, son Jeffery Lee Beeler, 2 special nieces that were like daughters to him, Kathleen Beeler and Aaron Burkhart. Granddaughter, Rachel Beeler, grandson, Travis (Ashley) Beeler, II, great granddaughters, Elizabeth and Lelia Beeler, Isabelle Henley, sisters-in-law Mary Kate Foster, Jean B. Beeler, Cloteal E. Burkhart, brothers-in-law John L. Burkhart, Robert G. Burkhart and David (Wanda) Burkhart, Several nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends, special friends Wade and Betty Jones. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 pm Saturday, February 23, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City with a Masonic Service at 7 pm conducted by the Corryton Masonic Lodge 321 F&AM followed by Funeral Service, Rev. Ronnie Beeler and Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:45 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Union Cemetery Washington Pike for a 3 pm Graveside Service with full Military Honors provide by The Tri County Honor Guard. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020