Bill Lawson
Knoxville - Bill David Lawson, 87, of Knoxville passed away January 13, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Bill was employed with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for over 37 years and was a proud to be a 32nd degree Mason.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Rebecca G. Lawson, to whom he was married to for 45 beautiful years; father and mother, Earl Lawson and Hellen Samples; brothers, Don Lawson and John Lawson; sisters, Betty Kerley and Nancy Simpson; Grandmother, Ella Samples.
Bill leaves behind to carry on his legacy his loving son, Dale Richard Lawson; devoted Grandson, William Christopher Lawson (Michelle); brother, Jerry Lawson; sisters, Charlotte Bright and Earlene Watson.
Family will receive friends at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920, on Saturday, January 18 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Entombment services at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920, on Sunday, January 19 at 1:00pm with full military honors.
Berry Highland South Funeral Home & Cemetery
9010 E. Simpson Rd.
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865)573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020