Bill M. Gunter
Kingston, TN
Bill M. Gunter, Sr., age 79, of Kingston passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born May 22, 1940 in Harriman and was a long-standing resident of Roane County. Bill was a very active member of Morrison Hill Christian Church. He was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly. Bill retired from Bell South with over 40 years of service. Some of his greatest enjoyments in life were woodworking, fishing & camping. He was also an avid gardener. Bill enjoyed working as a Volunteer at Roane Medical Center. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia Ann Gunter; parents, Henry & Louise Gunter; and brother, Jerry (Tommy) Gunter.
Survivors: Loving wife, Rella Sue Roberts Gunter of Kingston; son, Bill Gunter, Jr., & wife, Michelle of Kingston; daughter, Emily Reeves & husband, Dennis of Calhoun, GA; step-son, Charles Kelly, Sr. of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Nathan Burnette & wife, Heather of Cleveland, Brittany Gunter of Santa Ana, CA, Ashley Cesena & husband, Nathan of Hixson, Kara Gunter of Knoxville, and Seth & Luke Gunter of Kingston; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Burnette of Cleveland; sisters, Judy Gunter McElroy of Harriman, Jeanette Pelfrey of LaVergne; sister-in-law, Stormy Gunter of Rockwood; several extended family members and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Morrison Hill Christian Church with Dennis Mullen presiding. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019