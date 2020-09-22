1/1
Bill McCoy
Bill McCoy

Talbott - Bill McCoy, age 83, passed away September 20, 2020. Bill was a native of Pikeville, Ky. where he graduated from Pikeville High School and attended Pikeville College.

He enjoyed living on Cherokee Lake waterfront with his wife, Ruth, since 1979. His favorite pastime was patrolling the neighborhood in his U. T. golf cart. He retired in 1999 from Flavorich Dairies, Knoxville, Tn. where he was employed as an Account Manager for several years. He was employed by Flavorich, formerly Foremost Dairies and Farmbest Dairies, in several positions, such as sales rep and branch manager, in Kentucky, W. Va., and Tennessee.

Bill was preceded in death by his son Bill (William Albert) McCoy; Parents Myrtle and Hi McCoy; sisters Gay McCoy Spencer, Joyce McCoy Tackett, and Jeanette McCoy Robinson; brothers Loris, Bob, and Challen McCoy; and brothers-in-law Eddie and W. C. (Bill) Fraley, sister-in-law and her husband, Beth and Wade Christian.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Ruth Fraley McCoy; daughter Kim McCoy Glenn and husband, Dan; daughter-in-law VaLena McCoy; two grandchildren Jason and Elizabeth; three great grandchildren Keyton, Conner, and Dailey, special niece Pam Robinson, several other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Cathy (Gary) Sexton; brother-in-law Baker (Mary) Fraley, sister-in-law Jean Fraley as well as several members of his wife's family.

Bill will be cremated and buried beside his son, parents, and sister in Pikeville, Ky.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Senior Center of Morristown, 841 Lincoln Ave, Morristown, TN 37813.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
