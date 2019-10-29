|
|
Bill Mullins
Oak Ridge - Bill R. Mullins, 89, departed this life Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Born February 20, 1930 in Bonnie Blue, Virginia to Eula and William Mullins.
Retired from K-25/Martin Marietta in 1988 after 14 years as a Maintenance Supervisor.
Prior to that he retired from the US Armed Forces after 30 years service to his country; 4 years in the Marines, and 26 years in the Air Force. Bill served during WWII, the Korean War and in Vietnam.
A devoted husband and father, Bill is survived by his loving wife Mardell Mullins, of Oak Ridge, daughter Mary Jo Mullins, grand-daughter Kimberly Mullins, great-grandsons Wayne and Jayvn all of Oliver Springs; sisters Nathetta Pendergraft of Pennington Gap, VA, Rita Servoss of Greeneville TN, and many nieces and nephews throughout the country. Special thanks to Brooke Hamby.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30th from 4-6 pm at Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge.
Burial will be at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 11:00 am Thursday, October 31 following a graveside service with Pastor Pam Wright officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Volunteer State War Era Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Foundation, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019