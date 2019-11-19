Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Church at Tellico Village
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Neustel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Neustel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Neustel Obituary
Bill Neustel

Tellico Village Loudon - Bill Neustel, age 89 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee passed away November 18, 2019.Bill was a member of The Community Church at Tellico Village. He served in the US Air Force from 1950-1954. Bill and his wife, Jo are Tellico Village Pioneers. Bill was also an avid golfer and a volunteer fireman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin W. And Olga I. Neustel.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joanne E. Neustel, sons James D. Neustel (Sue) and Steven M. Neustel (Janet); grandchildren Sara Walter, Julie Perez, Jessica Vaughn, Zachery Neustel and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at The Community Church at Tellico Village.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department or The Community Church at Tellico Village.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Dennis "Bill" Ervin Neustel. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -