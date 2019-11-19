|
|
Bill Neustel
Tellico Village Loudon - Bill Neustel, age 89 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee passed away November 18, 2019.Bill was a member of The Community Church at Tellico Village. He served in the US Air Force from 1950-1954. Bill and his wife, Jo are Tellico Village Pioneers. Bill was also an avid golfer and a volunteer fireman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin W. And Olga I. Neustel.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joanne E. Neustel, sons James D. Neustel (Sue) and Steven M. Neustel (Janet); grandchildren Sara Walter, Julie Perez, Jessica Vaughn, Zachery Neustel and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at The Community Church at Tellico Village.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department or The Community Church at Tellico Village.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Dennis "Bill" Ervin Neustel. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1, 2019