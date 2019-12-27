|
|
Bill Reeve
Knoxville, TN - Bill Reeve, 98, died December 23rd, 2019 in hospice care in Knoxville, TN. A memorial service will be held with his wife, Mary, on Sunday January 5th at 12 noon, Central Baptist Church Bearden, Fellowship Hall.
Bill was born on June 15, 1921 in Des Moines, IA to Herman and Lilly Reeve. He graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University. After graduating he served in WW2 as an Army signal corps officer in the Pacific theater of operations. After the war he married his wife of 74 years, Mary Little, in 1945. They lived together in Ramsey, N.J., raising one son, James Reeve, while Bill worked for Western Electric Company. After retiring, they settled in Knoxville, TN to be near their son. Bill enjoyed fixing electrical and mechanical devices of all types, although he was no friend of the cell phone or computer. While living in Knoxville, Bill was an active member of Central Baptist Church Bearden and was involved in a number of ministries, including FISH. Bill was a friend to all who knew him.
Bill is preceded in death by his brother Pat. He is survived by his son, James, and three grandchildren, Josh, Chase, and Renee, and one great-grandson, Tappin.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019