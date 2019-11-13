|
Bill Webb
Knoxville - Bill (William) Webb, met the Lord on November 13, 2019, after 73 years there was a grand homecoming.
Bill was born March 11, 1946. He married his high school sweetheart, fought in Korea, fathered three children, got to meet five grandchildren and saw two of them married. He spent his working years at Pittsburgh Paint managing the Oak Ridge location. He had a happy go lucky spirit, a huge heart and a contagious smile.
Bill would be the first to admit that he made plenty of mistakes. He wasn't perfect and he would want to remind you that you don't have to be either. Life is short, do what matters. Repent and believe. Settle your eternity with the Lord and you will see him again one day.
Family will gather at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 East Gov John Sevier Highway for services.
In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for someone you love.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019