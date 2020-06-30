Bill Williams



Philadelphia - Bill Williams, age 69 of Philadelphia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was a member of Blairland Baptist Church. He was known for his witty sense of humor and brightened a room with his smile. He loved spending time with his family, riding his John Deere tractor and traveling. Bill worked for 35 years at Loudon Utilities, where he went from reading meters to New Service Coordinator. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dorothy Williams; grandparents, Earl and Mildred Smallen; and brothers in law, Glen Roberts and Larry Lynn. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Gail; son, Nick Williams and wife, Paula; daughter, Ashley Williams and fiance', Stephen Worley; granddaughter, Emily Williams; sisters, Karen Harris and husband, Jeff, and Sandra Roberts; brothers, Micky Williams and wife, Sherry, and Terry Williams and wife, Connie; sister in law, Brenda Lynn and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home, with Pastor Jon Henson and Rev. Brian Courtney officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Friday at Reed Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm in the chapel, prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blairland Baptist Church. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store