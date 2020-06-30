Bill Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Williams

Philadelphia - Bill Williams, age 69 of Philadelphia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was a member of Blairland Baptist Church. He was known for his witty sense of humor and brightened a room with his smile. He loved spending time with his family, riding his John Deere tractor and traveling. Bill worked for 35 years at Loudon Utilities, where he went from reading meters to New Service Coordinator. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dorothy Williams; grandparents, Earl and Mildred Smallen; and brothers in law, Glen Roberts and Larry Lynn. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Gail; son, Nick Williams and wife, Paula; daughter, Ashley Williams and fiance', Stephen Worley; granddaughter, Emily Williams; sisters, Karen Harris and husband, Jeff, and Sandra Roberts; brothers, Micky Williams and wife, Sherry, and Terry Williams and wife, Connie; sister in law, Brenda Lynn and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home, with Pastor Jon Henson and Rev. Brian Courtney officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Friday at Reed Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm in the chapel, prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blairland Baptist Church. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:30 - 07:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Reed Springs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved