|
|
Bill Wilson
Knoxville - Wilford B. (Bill) Wilson, Jr. - age 83 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Marbledale Baptist Church and enjoyed working in "Andy's Closet" which was started in memory of his grandson, Andy. Bill was a 1954 Carter High School graduate and attended several colleges and received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. He retired, due to medical issues, from the Knox County Sheriff's Department after serving 42 years in law enforcement. Bill also did volunteer work at Hillcrest Nursing Home because he enjoyed helping patients very much. He was a 60-year member of Shekinah Lodge 456 F&AM, Shekinah Lodge OES, 50-year member of Scottish Rites, and 50-year member of the Kerbela Shrine. Bill was also an ASA umpire for 18 years for the youth and assistant umpire for 24 years to the youth and adults in Knoxville and surrounding counties. He was inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame in 2015. He won a National Federation Award for Outstanding Officiating. He also umpired fast pitch softball for TSSAA for 25 years. Preceded in death by parents, Wilford B. Wilson, Sr. and Mildred; sons, Roger D. Wilson, Bradley Todd Wilson; grandson, Andy Wilson; son-in-law, Tim Dance; brother, Jerry Wilson; sister-in-law, Neldeane Rice; brother-in-law, Sammy Mays. Survived by loving and devoted wife of 62 ½ years, Peggy Mays Wilson; daughter, Angie (Phillip); loving daughter-in-law and special care giver, Becky Wilson; adopted daughter, Missy (Gary) Whitaker; special grandsons, Adam (Marsha) Mitchell, Phillip (Chelsey) Whitaker, Brandon (Ona) Whitaker; great grandsons whom he cherished, Oakley Mitchell, Bryson Whitaker, Barrett Whitaker; brothers, Raymond (Shirley) Wilson, Harold (Faye) Wilson; sister, Carol (Kenny) Hayes; brothers-in-law, Paul Rice, David (Charlotte) Mays, and Kenny (Gail) Mays; several nieces and nephews; and grand dog, Molly. Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health for their great care during this time. Special thanks to Dr. Clint Dorian and Dr. Jeffrey Swilley whom he loved like family. Appreciation to KCSD for all the love and support given to our family over the years. The family will receive friends 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at Marbledale Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Randy Troutman officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:00 PM Saturday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Highland South Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment with Rev. Randy Troutman and Rev. Ronnie Dotson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Pallbearers: Adam Mitchell, Phillip Whitaker, Brandon Whitaker, Gary Whitaker, Phil Armstrong, and Jack Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers: Employees of the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Memorials in Bill's memory may be made to the Andy Wilson Scholarship Fund or Andy's Closet, 455 North Wooddale Road, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020