Billie Blankinship
Oak Ridge - Billie Jean Blankinship, 90, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Shannondale Health Care Center in Knoxville.
She was born November 12, 1929 in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of Herbert E. Johnson and Margaret Berkley Johnson.
She was a long-time member of West Village Christian Church. In earlier years, she enjoyed playing golf and was an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Henry and David Johnson; sister, Vonceal Jenes, and great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Walls.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, E. Van Blankinship;
Son, Michael Johnson and wife Brenda of Knoxville; Brothers, Huey Johnson of Powell and Ken Johnson and wife Janice of Halls; Sisters, Lillian Deford, Sue Lawson and Mary Keck, all of Knoxville; Grandchildren, Melinda Walls of Greenville, SC and Brad Johnson of Knoxville; Great-Grandchildren, Dalton and Karrington Walls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a family graveside service on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Lloyd Johnson officiating. Weatherford Mortuary is handling the services. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020