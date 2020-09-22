Billie Corum
Corryton - Billie Frost Corum - age 89 of Corryton was born June 29, 1931 in Luttrell, TN and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was a faithful member of Block Springs Baptist Church. Mrs. Corum was a retired co-owner of Blaine I.G.A. Foodliner and Blaine Exxon. Through the years, she was always truly appreciative of her many employees and customers. Preceded in death by husband, Bruce Corum; and parents, Vaughn and Josephine Frost. Survived by sons and wives, Gregory C. and Becky Cantwell Corum, and Gerald S. and Kathy Patterson Corum; grandsons, Jared (Arlene), Garrett (Tiffany), Jed, and Jake (Lauren); great granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann and Adaline Belle; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmie and Phyllis Frost; special nieces and nephew, Jackie (Jackie), Jodie (Steve), Jennie (Ricky), and Jay (Diane); goddaughter, Karen McGinnis. The family would like to extend a special thank you to those who cared for Billie with such kindness and dedication; Sherry Bailey, Jeana Johnson, Janie Pressley, Donna Faye Russell, and Caris Hospice (Wayne and Danielle). There will be a call-of-convenience from 12:00-8:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private with Rev. Wayne Peace officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Block Springs Cemetery Fund, PO Box 36, Blaine, TN 37709. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com