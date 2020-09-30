Billie "Billy" Eugene Currier
With simple ways, he lived a life that honored kindness, generosity and curiosity. Billie "Billy" Eugene Currier, age 74, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. Born on July 8, 1946 in Roane County, Billy lived the last two decades of life as a long-time resident of Volunteer Ministry Center's (VMC) former Jackson Avenue and present Minvilla Manor apartments far removed from the farm where he was raised by his mother along with many siblings. Born to John Henry Currier and Mamie May Currier, Billy is preceded in death by his wife, who he loved dearly. Known for his benevolence and gentle spirit, Billy found friends in "high and low" places. Willing to help someone in need or volunteer for a task, Billy did so without expectation of anything in return or special recognition. Possessed with a persistent curiosity, he began every year by ordering the yearly version of "The World Almanac of Facts". Armed with his newly learned facts and informed by his daily viewing of the local PBS television station, he enjoyed in discussing current issues and events. As a "charter member" of the Minvilla Manor Literary Society, led by his good friend Jerry Askew, Billy seldom missed a meeting. He often found an opportunity, based upon the meeting's reading, to add a "Billy-ism" to the overall conversation. Noted for sitting in front of a window to view and absorb the world of nature unfolding before him, the flight of finch or the scampering of a squirrel riveted him for hours. Forewarning of a story too unbelievable, Billy would often preface his narration, "Want to hear a real story?" Missed by his friends, acquaintances and residents, we are honored to have been part of the real story of Billy Currier. A celebration of life service will be held sometime in the future. Billy's last wishes were for his remaining financial resources to be given to the Volunteer Ministry Center to help others like himself. To honor Billy and his legacy of helping others, you may do so with a gift to VMC, P.O. Box 27406, Knoxville, TN 37917. Online Condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
