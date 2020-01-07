Services
Knoxville - Billie Mae Welch Helton - age 89, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, January 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Billie graduated from Nursing School at the age of 54 and was a foster parent for several years. Her hobbies included camping, fishing, hiking, birdwatching, and playing cards. She was an active member of Spiritual Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 56 years, Jim Helton; parents, Willie and Zelda (Spence) Welch; and two brothers. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Doris Helton; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn (Kathy) and Marvin Mitchell, Sheila Reed (Dave Whaley), and Jill and Scott Pinkerton; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law: Sandy and Walter Evans; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Debbie Callaway. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 8:00 PM with Rev. Clifford Fraker and Rev. Ray Chandler officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:30 AM Thursday at the funeral home and proceed to Liberty Hill Cemetery in Grainger County for an 11:00 AM interment. Grandsons will be pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
