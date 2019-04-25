Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Billie Jean Fouse Whittaker

Billie Jean Fouse Whittaker Obituary
Billie Jean Fouse Whittaker

Tuskegee, AL

BILLIE JEAN FOUSE WHITTAKER, age 81, of Tuskegee, AL passed Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born to the late Elmer and Catherine Gallaher Fouse in Oakdale, TN.

Survivors: sons, Horace Whittaker, Jr., Montgomery, AL and Cedric Whittaker, Tuskegee, AL; sister, Lorene Fouse Long, Knoxville, TN; brothers, Leroy Fouse, Knoxville, TN, Thomas Fouse, Rockwood, TN, and Jessie (Carmen) Fouse, Oak Ridge, TN.

Arrangements are incomplete. Peoples Funeral Home, Tuskegee, AL in charge of services.

Announcement by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
