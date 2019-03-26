|
|
Billie Jean Jenkins Scruggs
Madisonville, TN
SCRUGGS, BILLIE JEAN JENKINS, age 90, of Madisonville, widow of Amos Carleton Scruggs, passed away 9:50 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Sweetwater Hospital. A lifelong resident of Madisonville, she was born on March 6, 1929. On July 9, 1949, she married Carleton Scruggs. Billie and Carleton shared a love of music and enjoyed spending time on their beloved farm. After graduating from Madisonville High School, Billie earned degrees from Hiwassee College and the University of Tennessee (class of 1962). A well-known educator in Monroe County, Billie taught at Notchey Creek Elementary School, Gudger Elementary School, and Madisonville Elementary School. Most notably, Billie was involved in developing and teaching of the first Head Start Summer Program in Monroe County. She later served as the Chapter I Consulting Teacher in the county. At retirement, she had served a total of forty-two years in education. As a member of Chestua Methodist Church, she taught Sunday School for a number of years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Fairfax Jenkins, Sr. and Lillie Giles Jenkins; siblings, Addie Atkins, Blanche Jenkins, Arthur Fairfax (A.F.) Jenkins, Jr., Grace Jenkins, Merle Luther, Lowell Jenkins; Nephew, Gerald Mack Jenkins; Niece, Nowoka Trammell; Great-niece, Lisa Joines; Sisters-in-law and
brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Bob Denton, Earl and Wilma Scruggs, Tommy and Blanche Scruggs, Charlotte and Randy Lee, nephew, Dalen Lee and niece, Jane Denton.
Survivors: daughter, Sheree Lou, of Madisonville and Tri-Cities, Tennessee; Numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Wood Presbyterian Home and to Dr. Chris Shamblin, the staff of Sweetwater Hospital and her special caregivers. Memorials may be made to Chestua Baptist Cemetery Fund, Chestua Methodist Church, Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, Hiwassee College or U.T. Alumni Fund. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the First Baptist Church of Madisonville, Pastor Wayne Hickman officiating. Entombment 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Chestua Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Madisonville and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 at Chestua Methodist Church. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019