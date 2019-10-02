Services
Dotson Funeral Home
4838 Wildwood Rd
Maryville, TN 37804
(865) 984-5959
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dotson Funeral Home
4838 Wildwood Rd
Maryville, TN 37804
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Dotson Funeral Home
4838 Wildwood Rd
Maryville, TN 37804
Billie Jean Jones

Billie Jean Jones Obituary
Billie Jean Jones

South Knoxville - Billie Jean Jones, age 87, of South Knoxville, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the family home.

Billie enjoyed quilting, sewing, and, more than anything- taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Jones.

Survivors include her daughter, Diana Cooper; sons, Herman Leach, David Jones, Randy Jones, Larry (Veronica) Jones, Mark Jones; grandchildren, Ben, Adam, Johnaaron, Matthew, & Luke; great grandchildren, Fluer, Arden.

Funeral Ceremony will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel with the Rev. Buster Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Stock Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Thursday at Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Maryville/Seymour. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
