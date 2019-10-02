|
Billie Jean Jones
South Knoxville - Billie Jean Jones, age 87, of South Knoxville, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the family home.
Billie enjoyed quilting, sewing, and, more than anything- taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Diana Cooper; sons, Herman Leach, David Jones, Randy Jones, Larry (Veronica) Jones, Mark Jones; grandchildren, Ben, Adam, Johnaaron, Matthew, & Luke; great grandchildren, Fluer, Arden.
Funeral Ceremony will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel with the Rev. Buster Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Stock Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Thursday at Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Maryville/Seymour. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019