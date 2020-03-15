Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Knoxville - Billie Johnston Jeffries, age 90, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord March 15, 2020. She was a member of City View Baptist Church. She joined in Heaven her "Daddy", Ernest, mother, Febry, sister, Ann, and great grandson Declan George Matthias. Survivors include children, Jean Potter, Nancy Puckett and husband William, and George Jeffries and wife Christi, grandchildren, Brittany and husband Kyle, Joshy, Pete, Chrissy, Cody and wife Jessica, Corry and wife BJ, and Stephany and husband Tyrone, great grandchildren, Saoirse, Reagan, Braxton, Dax, Madelyn, Dom, Brantley, Jase, and Dalton. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Tuesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for graveside services at 11 am with Rev. Gene Hurley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee or to the . Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
