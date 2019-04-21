|
|
Billie Jo (Tinker) Lynch
mORRISTOWN, TN
Billie died Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Morristown Hamblen Healthcare Hospital, Morristown, TN. Billie was 83, born in Sevier Co., TN. Her
parents were Clarence and Emma Delle Tinker (deceased).
Billie was educated in the Blount Co. school system and graduated from Maryville HS in 1954. She was a graduate of Knoxville Business School and Mountain Empire Community College. Billie's unique accomplishments in her 83 years were all about "service." She took tremendous pride in being appointed the first female county administrator (Scott Co, VA) in the Commonwealth of Virginia, serving in this capacity for 20 years before retiring. Billie also served as Chairperson for the Mountain Empire Community College Board of Directors for many years.
One of her greatest accomplishments, as county administrator, was the revitalization of the Scott County Park providing many amenities for families of the county. Through her life, Billie held many leadership positions, but the one she held
closest to her heart was the role of a pastor's (Pastor Bob) wife for over 62 years.
Pastor Bob's call to the ministry, became Billie's call too. Ms. Billie served in many roles with the various churches where Bob was called. Because of her deep spiritual roots, his ministry became "their" ministry.
Billie is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Bob D. Lynch of Morristown, TN, three sons; Dean (Jackie) of Richmond, VA, Mike (LuAnn) of Deltaville, VA, and Dale (Shannon) of Morristown, TN. She is also survived by a brother Andy Tinker (Betty) of Maryville, TN and a sister, Georgia Tinker Carter (Marion) of Maryville, TN. She is survived by five grandchildren, Jon Michael (Chrisy), Paige, Zachary (Leslie), Cody and Ryan (Kendra). She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Ronin and Lydia. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Emma Delle Tinker and a grandson, Joshua Lynch.
Billie was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maryville, TN. She served in many ministry capacities during her 25 years at First Baptist Church, Gate City, VA.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Gate City Funeral Home
Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 23 at 10 AM at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM, Tuesday.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Billie Jo (Tinker) Lynch.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019