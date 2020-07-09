Billie Joe HurstKnoxville - It is with profound sadness that the family of Billie Joe Hurst (Knoxville) announce his passing on June 16, 2020 at the age of 90. Joe was born in Claiborne County on January 25, 1930. He graduated from Central High School in 1949 and served in the Navy for 4 years during the Korean War. Joe graduated from the University of Tennessee and worked as a civil engineer with TVA for 30 years. He loved to fly small engine planes. Joe was a member of Bookwalter UMC and in lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Bookwalter UMC in his name. A memorial service will be held at Bookwalter UMC on Sunday, July 12th at 2pm. The church would appreciate if everyone attending will please wear a mask. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.