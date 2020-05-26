Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Billie Joyce Laux


1934 - 2020
Billie Joyce Laux Obituary
Billie Joyce Laux

Maryville - On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Billie N. Laux, loving known as Nana, passed away peacefully at 85 with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Billie was born on June 27, 1934 in Old Hickory, TN. She retired after 27 years from what she referred to as "the best job in the world" at the Professional Military Education Center at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. She was best known for her cooking, love of shopping and golf. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: Husband, James Harper Laux; Son, James Harper Laux Jr.; Parents, Paul & Marie Nicks; Sister, Faye Taylor. Survivors include: Daughters, Teresa Clark & Kim and Melissa Evans & Jack; Grandson, Chris Clark; Granddaughters, Samantha Hudson & Daniel, Abby Williams & Darren, Kelsey Deel & Austin; Great-Grandchildren, Dane Hudson, Aleaha Williams, Carson Williams; Special Friend, Joan Summers; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tony Clark officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 28, 2020
