Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
For more information about
Billie Justice
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Estes Cemetery
Coalfield, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Justice


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Justice Obituary
Billie Justice

Coalfield, TN - Billie Justice, age 88, a lifelong resident of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home.

Billie was born in Coalfield on May 25, 1931. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and worked for Morgan County Food Services at Coalfield High School for 32 years. Billie enjoyed cooking, working outside, and spending time with her family.

Billie is preceded in death by parents, Prince Albert Goddard and Ester Goddard; children, Ronald and Donald Justice; sisters, Eula Hooper, Lou Adcock, and Alberta Swell; brothers, Roy and Ray Goddard.

Survivors include her children, Darrell Justice and wife Rhonda, Byron Justice and wife Sandra; granddaughters, Kayla Justice and Dara Cunningham; sister, Mary Jackson; special friends, Ed Jones and caretaker Dottie; fur babies, Oakley "Little O" and Sadie; also, by other extended family members and special friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield with Bro. Ed Jones and Jimmy Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Coalfield Lions Club, P.O. Box 319 Coalfield, TN 37719.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Justice family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -